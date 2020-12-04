Weekend Road and Rail: Full stops on I-66, work on I-295; Metro shutdowns

Drivers all week have had full stops overnight on Interstate 66, and daily lane closures on I-295. That work continues into Saturday. Here's what to know.

Drivers all week have had full stops overnight on Interstate 66, and daily lane closures on I-295. That work continues into Saturday.

The Suitland Parkway will be closed on Saturday, and U.S. Route 29 Columbia Pike has a resurfacing project at the Patuxent River.

Metro will see full shutdowns on two rail lines this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know.

Metro

This weekend will see the preventive maintenance program continue, with work scheduled for the Red, Silver and Orange Lines.

The Red Line will be single tracking for platform work and light replacement. Expect complete shutdowns on a portion of the Silver Line for track work and the Blue Line for signal work.

This weekend, Metrorail will operate as usual, from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday. Trains are expected to run at normal service frequencies, with 88 of the 91 stations open due to adjustments on the Blue and Silver Lines.

Here’s a summary of this weekend’s service:

Red Line — trains run every 12 to 15 minutes

— trains run every 12 to 15 minutes Blue Line — trains every 15 to 20 minutes between Huntington and Largo Town Center

— trains every 15 to 20 minutes between Huntington and Largo Town Center Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Street stations closed

Free buses replace trains between Franconia-Springfield, Van Dorn Street and Eisenhower Avenue

Orange, Yellow and Green Lines — trains every 15 to 20 minutes

— trains every 15 to 20 minutes Silver Line — trains every 15 to 20 minutes between Spring Hill and Largo Town Center only

— trains every 15 to 20 minutes between Spring Hill and Largo Town Center only Wiehle-Reston East station closed

Free buses replace trains between Wiehle-Reston East and Spring Hill

For your safety and the safety of others during the coronavirus pandemic, Metro customers are required to wear face coverings when using mass transit.

Roadwork

Virginia

The ongoing Transform I-66 Project has returned throughout this week on the overnights and will continue this weekend on Interstate 66 at various locations between Falls Church and Gainesville.

Starting in Gainesville, the overnight work on I-66 will continue between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly, through Saturday morning, heading eastbound between Route 29 Lee Highway and Route 234 Prince William Parkway.

Crews in this stretch are relocating barriers and will have to implement a traffic shift, which will continuously close three lanes of traffic during this allotted time.

In Centreville this weekend, there will be a demolition project of the old I-66 bridges over Route 29. Beginning at 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Route 29 at I-66 will be reduced to a single travel lane in each direction with two-way traffic running in the southbound lanes.

With this work, there will be no left turns on the ramps to and from I-66. During the overnight hours, there will only be a single lane of travel alternating through the work zone controlled by flaggers.

Just as a side note, there is rain being mentioned in the weekend forecast. Keep in mind that all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

In addition, in Centreville, on I-66 heading east between Route 28 to just beyond U.S. Route 50, there has continually been a lane closed for lane striping starting at 7 p.m. And scheduled between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. into Saturday, drivers through that stretch will only have a single lane getting by.

In between these aforementioned work zones, Stringfellow Road at I-66 will be reduced to one lane overnights for bridge work as well.

Moving into Vienna, I-66 in both directions, between Route 123 and U.S. 50, the travel overnight Friday between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Saturday will be reduced to a single lane with full stops of up to 20 minutes scheduled between the hours of 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Drivers should expect big delays and use alternate routes.

Plus, there is work planned for the I-495 Outer Loop overnight Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, with two lanes expected to be closed for barrier installation.

In Leesburg, there have been nightly closures on Route 7 at the Battlefield Parkway this week and scheduled again for next weekend, with drivers stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time.

The work here is for bridge beam installation for the future Battlefield Parkway overpass. The work is generally scheduled between around 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly.

This Friday, heading eastbound on Route 7, there will be two lanes closed at about 10 p.m., with intermittent full stops of up to 20 minutes planned from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday, with all lanes expected to full reopen by 9 a.m.

As always, not all work with these extensive projects and ever-changing configurations will be listed here. Be sure to stay tuned to WTOP with traffic on the 8s. And, if you see something that’s not being reported, you can call the Traffic Center at 866-304-WTOP.

Maryland

In Howard County, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is taking on a new improvement project for the U.S. 29 Columbia Pike bridge over the Patuxent River.

Starting Friday night, on or about 8 p.m., and running through noon Sunday, weather permitting, the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 over the Patuxent will be reduced to a single lane for patching and concrete replacement.

There will be cones in place with electronic message boards to alert drivers to the construction closures.

In addition, crews continue to work on the I-95/MD-32 interchange through the end of the year.

In the overnight hours, between Sunday night through Friday morning, on I-95 northbound bridge decks and on eastbound MD-32 ramp over Guilford, there will be lane closures and ramp reconfigurations.

In Prince George’s County, I-95/I-495 will continue to see intermittent single to multiple lane closures due to the bridge replacement work at the Suitland Parkway and Suitland Road.

On the Beltway, between MD-4 Pennsylvania Ave and Suitland Road, there are 24-hour daily permissible closures possible through the end of 2021. Two through lanes will be maintained during the work.

It’s part of the $36 million I-95/I-495 bridge replacement project over Suitland Parkway.

And, on the Beltway in Montgomery County, both directions between MD-97 Georgia Avenue and MD-185 Connecticut Avenue, there is daily work continuing with weekend lane closures.

With this work, drivers overnight will see multiple lane closures with full stops Sundays through Thursdays, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., through the end of the year.

This work is for the $6.2 million project for crews to replace the steel beams and bridge deck of Seminary Road, which spans the Beltway between Georgia and Connecticut Avenues.

DC

The District Department of Transportation has plans through this weekend for work along I-295 near the 11th Street Bridge and Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast as part of the ongoing Improving 295 DC Project.

This ongoing project for I-295/DC-295 corridor and across the Anacostia River is focused on improving safety and mobility over the next few years.

Through this weekend, there are daily single-lane closures of I-295 between I-695/11th Street Bridge and Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast, which will be in place through Monday at 5 a.m.

There will be intermittent double-lane closures nightly between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., which has been the case throughout this week during off-peak hours as well.

The temporary closures of Suitland Parkway Southeast and the access ramps from both directions of I-295 are scheduled to continue with detours posted through the weekend.

Beginning Friday on or about 8 p.m., the exit from southbound I-295 to Howard Road Southeast, Suitland Parkway Southeast, South Capitol Street Southeast/Southwest (Exit 4) will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday.

On Saturday, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Suitland Parkway Southeast will be closed between South Capitol Street Southeast/Southwest and Firth Sterling Avenue Southeast. In the event of unforeseen delays, the Suitland Parkway closure will continue Sunday.