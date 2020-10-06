Ocean City car event brings special traffic rules

A "special event zone" is in effect for Ocean City, Maryland's Endless Summer Cruisin' Event, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

Thousands are making their way to Ocean City, Maryland, for the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event, where hundreds of classic cars will be on display.

And that means there will also be some special traffic rules in place.

Officials have designated the city as a “special event zone.” That means reduced speed limits and increased fines or even jail time for those driving recklessly.

Drivers are also being warned to not do “burn-outs” or similar reckless violations.

(Ocean City’s limits begin midway along the U.S. Route 50 and Maryland Route 90 bridges, and they extend from the inlet to the Delaware state line.)

The special event zone starts Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

As for the event itself, it runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Inlet Parking Lot (809 S. Atlantic Ave.) and the Convention Center (4001 Coastal Highway).

It concludes on Sunday (at the inlet only), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pedestrians are asked to follow traffic signals, use crosswalks and make sure drivers can see them throughout the event.

It comes about a week after Ocean City made more than 100 arrests during a pop-up rally car event because of unruly behavior and traffic violations.

Learn more about the special rules for this week’s event here.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.