More than 100 arrested at renegade Ocean City car rally

An "unruly and destructive" gathering at an unofficial weekend pop-up rally of car enthusiasts in Ocean City, Maryland, ended with over 100 arrests, according to police.

An “unruly and destructive” gathering at an unofficial weekend pop-up rally of car enthusiasts in Ocean City, Maryland, ended with over 100 being taken into custody.

Law enforcement pooled their resources into the seaside city last week in anticipation of renegade enthusiasts causing problems, a year after a similar event resulted in more than 1,500 citations and 121 arrests.

Ocean City police said hundreds became unruly and destructive Saturday night, despite the beach town avoiding major issues throughout the day.

“Incidents throughout town progressed from social gatherings to unruly and violent behavior among the large crowds, specifically in the downtown area,” Ocean City police announced in a statement.

Over 100 attendees of the unsanctioned event, primarily organized on social media, were arrested and charged with various criminal and traffic-related offenses.

“They are here to disrupt, destroy and disrespect our community and our law enforcement officers,” said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro, who had advised visitors to avoid the town altogether.

“Our policing philosophy is to be friendly, fair and firm. Unfortunately, the disorderly behavior and unruly crowds left no choice but to shift our philosophy and take additional steps to protect our officers and our community.”



Local police received assistance from elsewhere across the Eastern Shore and Maryland in dealing with the crowds. This weekend, Ocean City hosted the largest ever deployment of state troopers.

Several popular restaurants and bars in the area, including Seacrets and Shotti’s Point, were forced to close early amid the commotion.