Use an interactive map to chart a winning course for either presidential candidate.

The race for the White House requires a candidate to pick up at least 270 Electoral College votes.

Use this interactive map to chart a winning course for either candidate. Follow the directions below to track different scenarios. Click on a state to toggle between Joe Biden (blue) or Donald Trump (red) or tossup in gray.





