FAQs: Could 2020 election change prospects for DC statehood?

The most critical steps for statehood to have any chance of moving forward rely on major changes linked to the election.

Democrats would need to have a net gain of three Senate seats if Joe Biden wins the election, or a net gain if President Trump is re-elected.

If President Trump is reelected, he has said he would veto the D.C. statehood bill. If Democrats were to regain control of the Senate and Joe Biden were elected, it’s possible statehood could come closer than ever to actually taking place.

But it would still face plenty of challenges. There was a point when Democrats controlled the House, Senate and the White House, when President Barack Obama was in office. But statehood during the period made little progress. Advocates say this time would be different, since there is overall support for it across the Democratic Party.