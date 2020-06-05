Weekend road and rail work: US 1 in College Park set for overhaul; Metro and I-66 transform

Here's a detailed look at what will impact the weekend commute Maryland, Virginia and D.C. June 5 to June 7.

Maryland

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation and State Highway Administration, the plans for improvements on U.S. Route 1/Baltimore Avenue in College Park, between College Avenue and Maryland Route 193/University Boulevard, will be in full swing starting this month. A project is meant to improve traffic operations and safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists along U.S. 1.

The current configurations between College Avenue and Lakeland Road is a four-lane divided roadway with no shoulders and a raised median. Between Lakeland Road and Md. 193, it becomes five lanes, double left-turn lanes and still no shoulders. The sidewalk along U.S. 1 is not continuous, leaving many unsafe pedestrian areas.

After a complaint and recognition by the Americans with Disability Act, sidewalks are set to be implemented along U.S. 1 on both sides throughout the project limits.

With this construction, U.S. 1 will be widened to four 11-foot wide lanes with 10-foot wide auxiliary transition-to-turn lanes at each intersection and 5-foot wide bike lanes. There will be improvements to signage, pavement markings, pedestrian and intersection lighting along with landscaping and drainage.

During this construction period slated through 2023, motorists can expect temporary single or double-lane closures 24/7 on U.S. 1 and Md. 193 with additional closures as needed to expedite the process and file the projected timeline.

View an online presentation with an overview of the project and its construction schedule.

Virginia

The eastbound Interstate -66 the ramp that goes south on the Prince William Parkway, which is also known as the Route 234 Bypass, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, June 5 through 8 a.m. Saturday, June 6. There will be a detour posted for this paving event, which is all part of the Transform 66 Outside of the Beltway Project.

All eastbound traffic will be sent to the next exit, Sudley Road, to make a U-turn with the ability to access the southbound Prince William Parkway from the westbound direction.

I-66

In Fairfax, the demolition of the Cedar Lane Bridge spanning I-66 continues with closures and detours in place for the next six months. The closure of Cedar Lane between Cottage Street and Hilltop Road sends traffic toward Gallows Road as a work around with various lane changes for I-66 in the works.

Drivers using I-66 over the next several months will encounter lane shifts, lane closures and overnight stoppages to accommodate bridge construction activities.

DC

Multiple phases of reconstruction of the I-295 interchange with Malcolm X Avenue SE and the St. Elizabeth’s West Campus are continuing with transportation improvements, new access roadways and modified ramps. The planned improvements between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street/Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue SE intersection continue to impact travel.

The citywide Pave DC continues this weekend with a commitment to the city’s road and sidewalk restorations, all powered by District Department of Transportation, weather permitting. You can check out an interactive tool to find locations that will be impacted and what residents can expect with paving activities.

Metro

Metro’s summer shutdown on the Orange and Silver lines for platform work continues to close all stations west of Ballston-MU — Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, McLean, Tysons Corner, Greensboro, Spring Hill and Wiehle-Reston East.

The Orange Line operates between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton only. No Silver Line trains will operate. Stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center will be served by Orange and/or Blue Line trains.

There are no changes with the public safety emergency response due to COVID-19. There continues to be a closure of 19 stations and parking lots with no shuttle bus service provided.

It is required that all riders wear a mask or face covering, and the first and last car closures and boarding regulations remain the same.