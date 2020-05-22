Weekend road and rail: Metro’s summer shutdown begins Saturday

Metro will close nine rail stations on the Orange and Silver Line in order to begin platform reconstruction projects.

Metro will close nine Metrorail stations on the Orange and Silver lines through the summer starting Saturday in order to begin its platform reconstruction projects.

All stations west of Ballston-MU will be closed — Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, McLean, Tysons Corner, Greensboro, Spring Hill and Wiehle-Reston East.

The Orange Line will operate between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton only. No Silver Line trains will operate; stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center will be served by Orange and/or Blue Line trains.

Metro will provide three free shuttles to connect Orange and Silver Line riders at the closed stations to rail service at Ballston-MU.

The shuttles will run about every 10 minutes on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and every 15 minutes on weekends from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. All shuttles will meet the first and last trains at their respective stations with no stopping at stations closed during the response to COVID-19, including East Falls Church, Greensboro and McLean.

Free shuttle service

Orange Line local service between Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and Ballston-MU

Orange Line express service between Vienna and Ballston-MU

Silver Line local service between Wiehle-Reston East, Spring Hill, Tysons Corner and Ballston-MU

ADA shuttles will be provided upon request.

Bus options

Metro bus service will run between Dulles, the Herndon-Monroe Park & Ride, Rosslyn and L’Enfant Plaza, and between Ballston-MU, Clarendon, Court House, Rosslyn and Farragut Square, with the 5A and the 38B operating on a modified Sunday schedule during the COVID-19 response.

Arlington Transit will have service between East Falls Church and Rosslyn via Lee Highway. More updates and information are available on its website.

OmniRide is offering service between Manassas and Tysons Corner on bus 60 and between Gainesville and Tysons Corner on bus 61. Service between Gainesville, Pentagon, Smithsonian and Navy Yard will go through bus 612.

Parking

East Falls Church

No daily parking available

Kiss & Ride open for pick-up and drop-off only

West Falls Church

Free parking beginning May 23

Parking spaces reduced by 50%

1,100 daily spaces remaining in garage only

Dunn Loring

Free parking beginning May 23

No parking impacts

1,964 daily spaces available

Vienna

Free parking beginning May 23

Parking spaces reduced by 10%

4,200 daily spaces remaining

Wiehle-Reston East

Free parking beginning May 23 until the station reopens

Lot is not owned/operated by Metro

No parking impacts

2,300 daily spaces available

With historically low ridership, Metro said it is combining the scheduled Orange Line summer platform construction project and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Metrorail system Silver Line Connect project. In theory, Metro said, the combined work will reduce the length of the projects by 94%.

The purpose of the platform improvement project is to make the outdoor stations safer and more accessible to the public. Metro has 45 outdoor rail stations with concrete platforms that were built over four decades ago. Metro is in the process of rebuilding 20 outdoor stations.

With the public safety emergency due to COVID-19, there is an ongoing closure of 19 stations and parking lots with no shuttle bus service provided. Metro now requires riders to wear a mask or face covering, with the first and last car closures and boarding regulations remaining the same.