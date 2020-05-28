Weekend road and rail: Changes continue for I-66 and Purple Line amid Metro summer shutdown

Road and rail work may impact your weekend activities. WTOP has a regionwide roundup.

Roadwork

In Fairfax, Virginia, after the Memorial Day holiday pause, demolition work on the Cedar Lane bridge spanning I-66 continues with overnight lanes closures scheduled.

The westbound closures on I-66 are required to safely conduct the demolition and rebuilding needed to accommodate the widening of I-66 as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

Nighttime demolition resumed Wednesday, with work around the clock, as crews breakup concrete and remove the old bridge beams.

Cedar Lane remains closed and detoured between Cottage Street and Hilltop Road, with I-66 being reduced to one lane near Cedar Lane in Vienna between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to prepare the three remaining bridge spans for demolition.

From 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, I-66 west from the Gallows Road overpass off the Beltway through Cedar Lane is expected to have various lane closures.

The transformation project is a tedious, long-term event with lane shifts and detours happening between Gainesville and the I-495 Beltway.

However, all work is weather dependent and subject to change.

The following work locations may still impact travel as part of the continued project:

I-66 west between Route 234 Sudley Road and Route 29 Gainesville has single to multilane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., leaving only one travel lane open nightly for paving. The HOV lane is closed indefinitely. Between 6 a.m. and noon daily, two lanes will be closed, leaving two travel lanes open.

The ramp from route 50 east to east I-66 is reduced to one lane for bridge abutment construction and utility work.

Overnight ramp closures of I-66 both ways to Route 28 north, I-66 east to Route 234 Sudley Road north and south and Route 29 Lee Highway ramps to I-66 east.

The right lane on I-66 eastbound ramp to I-495 north remains closed for reconstruction.

Two left lanes from Route 28 north to Braddock Road is permanently closed and detoured along with the spur ramp from I-66 west to Braddock. Traffic on Route 28 north remains temporarily directed to Westfields Boulevard to access Braddock Road.

Maryland

In Frederick, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is closing two exit ramps that connect I-270 and MD-85 overnight to perform underground pipe work.

The southbound ramp from I-270 to northbound MD-85 and from northbound MD-85 to southbound I-270 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday in hopes of completing the $86 million construction project by mid-June.

The ongoing Purple Line construction continues with variable changes to roads and walkway between New Carrollton and Bethesda.

On the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stops are scheduled for Saturday, May 30 for construction happening at Riverdale Road.

Motorists traveling northbound on the parkway may be held for 15 minutes at a time during the day with a flagging operation as workers reconfigure the traffic over the permanent bridge.

Traffic has been traveling over a temporary bridge due to Purple Line construction.

The ongoing flagging work also continues on MD-410 Riverdale Road, with one lane closed on both sides of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway with on and off ramps affected.

And a reminder, pedestrians are not allowed in the construction zones with detours to open sidewalks.

Also, as of this week, on Colesville Road between East-West Highway and the SSTC Bus Entrance, lane closures can be expected between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily.

Two right lanes of southbound Colesville Road will be closed between Wayne Avenue and East-West Highway from 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.

D.C.

Multiple phases of reconstruction of the I-295 interchange with Malcolm X Avenue Southeast and the St. Elizabeth’s West Campus are continuing with transportation improvements, new access roadways and modified ramps. The planned improvements between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street/Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue SE intersection continue to impact travel.

There are temporary ramp and lane closures scheduled for I-295/DC-295 through this weekend.

I-295 northbound and southbound between Laboratory Road (Exit 1) and I-695 / I-395 Downtown (Exit 5A) up to 2 lanes closed through 5 a.m. Monday morning, June 1.

South Capitol Street between MLK, Jr. Avenue and Malcolm X Avenue SE will have full closures in place overnight.

The Suitland Parkway will be closed from 5 a.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday between Firth Sterling Avenue and South Capitol Street.

The citywide Pave DC project will be in full swing this weekend, weather permitting.

You can use this interactive tool to find locations that will be impacted and what residents can expect with paving activities.

Metro

Metro’s summer shutdown on the Orange Line and Silver Line for platform work has begun with all stations west of Ballston-MU closed — Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church, East Falls Church, McLean, Tysons Corner, Greensboro, Spring Hill and Wiehle-Reston East.

The Orange Line will operate between Ballston-MU and New Carrollton only.

No Silver Line trains will operate, stations between Ballston-MU and Largo Town Center will be served by Orange Line and/or Blue Line trains.

A closure of 19 stations and parking lots continues, due to the coronavirus-related public safety emergency, with no shuttle bus service provided.

Metro now requires riders to wear a mask or face covering, with the first and last car closures and boarding regulations remaining the same.