Weekend road and rail: Metro to combine summer platform and Silver Line work

The work and service reductions on Metrorail continues this weekend. Here's what to know about Metro and D.C.-area roads this weekend.

There is an ongoing closure of 19 stations and parking lots with no shuttle bus service provided. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidance of wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged, with the first and last car closures and boarding regulations remaining the same. Metro will require riders to wear masks, starting Monday.

Metro is continuing its preventive maintenance and enhanced testing schedule with lightening installation this weekend.

Fom 8 p.m. until closing on Saturday, May 16 and Sunday, May 16, the Orange, Silver and Blue Line trains will be single tracking between Federal Center SW and Eastern Market.

The summer platform reconstruction is still scheduled to start Saturday, May 23 on the Orange Line.

During this shutdown, Metro will combine the platform reconstruction work scheduled for the Vienna, Dunn Loring, East Falls Church and West Falls Church stations with the Silver Line project by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority to connect Metrorail to the new “Phase II” stations.

Making the most of historically-low ridership and traffic-free highways, this work combines two of the biggest capital priorities in Virginia to rebuild platforms and connect the Silver Line to Metro’s existing network.

This work schedule means that all nine Orange and Silver Line stations west of Ballston-MU will be closed, and Silver Line service will be temporarily suspended starting Saturday, May 23 through the fall.

Here’s the new plan:

All trains begin and end service at Ballston. Orange Line service will run from Ballston to New Carrollton.

No Silver Line service.

Free express and local shuttle bus service available for alternative travel options for essential workers.

Roadwork

As Interstate 66 continues to transform outside of the Capital Beltway, there is a big paving project scheduled in Manassas, Virginia, for this weekend, with multiple ramps and lanes scheduled for closure beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, May 15 through noon on Monday, May 18.

I-66 west will be reduced to two travel lanes from Groveton Road to University Boulevard.

Virginia Route 234 Bypass/Prince William Parkway north ramp to I-66 west will be closed with a detour posted to go east I-66 toward Sudley Road and U-turn.

The paving on I-66 west from Groveton Road to University Boulevard will have staggered closings:

At 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, I-66 west will be reduced to two travel lanes.

Between noon and 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, a third travel lane will be open on I-66 west.

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 16, I-66 west will have only two travel lanes for the remainder of the weekend.

This weekend’s closures are scheduled to end at noon on Monday, May 18, after which three lanes will be available to travel westbound I-66. The High Occupancy Vehicle westbound lanes from Route 234 Business to Route 29/Lee Highway in Gainesville will remain closed for continued paving.

In Fairfax, the Cedar Lane Bridge over I-66, between the Nutley Street and I-495, is scheduled to close starting Friday night, May 15, for the next six months. The bridge is being demolished and rebuilt to accommodate the widening of I-66 as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.

There will be detours posted to Gallows Road to cross I-66 for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Maryland

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is closing the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 over U.S. 40 Alternate in Frederick County at 9 a.m. Friday, May 15 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 18 for bridge deck maintenance.

Howard County — flagging continues Md. 32/Patuxent Freeway bridge over the Middle Patuxent River with single lane closures north of Rosemary Lane from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday as part of the Phase II widening project to add a new traffic lane both ways on Md. 32 between Linden Church Road and the I-70 ramps.

Work continues to close and detour the Md. 28/Dickerson Road bridge over the Monocacy River in Frederick County every weekend through the end of September, excluding holiday weekends, from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays for repairs and cleaning.

The detour uses Md. 109/Old Hundred Road, Md. 355/Urbana Pike, Md. 80/Fingerboard Road and Md. 85/Buckeystown Pike. Be sure to allow extra time for travel during the closure.

Other Maryland paving projects to be aware of for the weekend are scheduled 24/7 on Md. 198/Sandy Spring Road between Van Dusen Road to 8th Street with intermittent single and double lane closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week through late summer 2020. And there is resurfacing on Greenbelt Road in College Park seven days a week through June.

Also, the work continues on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Riverdale Road overpass, and on Riverdale Road between the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and 67th Place, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Temporary lane closures on 66th and 67th avenues, Kenilworth Avenue between River Road and Riverdale Road and on Riverdale Road between Kenilworth Avenue and Veterans Parkway can be expected.

DC

In the District, lane and ramp closures are scheduled to continue again this weekend along the Interstate 295 corridor between Laboratory Road/Naval Research Lab (Exit 1) through I-695/I-395 Downtown (Exit 5). Single to double lane closures will be permitted between Friday and Sunday, May 17.

A temporarily closure of the Suitland Parkway between Firth Sterling Avenue SE and South Capitol Street is scheduled again from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The mayor’s PaveDC initiative continues with work scheduled on these roadways again this weekend:

Florida Avenue between Massachusetts and Connecticut Avenues and between 18th and 19th streets.

Connecticut Avenue between K Street and Calvert Road.

I-395/3rd Street Tunnel between New York Avenue and C Street.

Nebraska Avenue between McKinley and Livingston streets.

Piney Branch Road between Underwood and Butternut streets.

Irving Street between North Capitol and Kenyon streets.

Independence Avenue Southwest between 12th and 4th streets.

As always, all work is weather dependent.