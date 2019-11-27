Home » Transportation News » Pentagon Metro station reopens…

Pentagon Metro station reopens after morning flooding

Jack Moore
and Will Vitka | @WillVitka

November 27, 2019, 2:45 PM

The Pentagon Metro station has reopened after flooding from a suspected water main break swamped the stop Wednesday morning, forcing some riders to slosh through inches of murky water.

Hours later, around 2:45 p.m., Metro tweeted that the station had reopened.

Earlier, trains were bypassing the station, and Metro ran shuttle buses from Pentagon City to route riders around the closed station.

At its highest, there were about 5 inches of standing brown water on the mezzanine level of the station Wednesday morning, said Metro spokesman Dan Stessel.

The cause was a break in a Metro water line, according to the Arlington Department of Environmental Services. Stessel referred to it as a water main and said it was about 12-18 inches in diameter.

The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Wednesday it has ordered an investigation into the the flooding at the Pentagon station.

People shared footage and photos of commuters sloshing through murky water near the fare gates earlier Wednesday.

One commuter decided that walking barefoot through the water was the right choice.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report from Arlington, Virginia. 

