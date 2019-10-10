No left turns: Detours to begin at busy Md. 210 crossing

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, after the morning rush is over, construction will start on a bridge where Livingston Road and Kerby Hill Road cross Maryland 210.

Drivers who use a busy crossing of Maryland Route 210/Indian Head Highway might have to take the long way for a long time, starting next week.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, after the morning rush is over, the Maryland State Highway Administration will begin building a bridge at the intersection where Livingston and Kerby Hill roads cross Md. 210.

The new bridge will connect Kerby Hill and Livingston roads over Md. 210, and provide ramps to and from the highway. During construction, no left turns will be allowed at the intersection.

The bridge is expected to open around 2021.

Charlie Gischlar, with the Maryland State Highway Administration, provided the following detours:

If you’re heading north on Md. 210 and want to turn left onto Kerby Hill Road: Turn left on Old Fort Road, which turns into Oxon Hill Road, then turn right onto Kerby Hill Road.

If you normally take Kerby Hill Road eastbound and turn left onto Md. 210: Take Kerby Hill Road westbound to Oxon Hill Road, then get onto Md. 210 at the Capital Beltway interchange.

If you normally go south on Md. 210 and turn left onto Livingston Road: You'll have to go eastbound on Oxon Hill Road at the Beltway interchange, then take a right onto Livingston Road, and follow it to Md. 210.

If you want to go from westbound Livingston Road and make a left onto Md. 210: Take Livingston Road to Tucker Road, turn onto Tucker Road, then take a right onto Palmer Road to get to Md. 210.

Trucks on northbound Md. 210 who want to get to Kerby Hill Road will have to take a left on Oxon Hill Road near the Beltway interchange, then head south to Kerby Hill Road and take a left.

Drivers on Md. 210 will be able to go straight through to and from the Beltway, but Gischlar said intermittent lane closures will happen on Indian Head Highway, on Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., as well as Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

For more information, he said to visit www.roads.maryland.gov and click “Projects.”

The intersection, and Md. 210 in general, have been hot spots for crashes for years. In August, a pedestrian was hit by a police officer making a left onto Md. 210 from Livingston Road.

See a map of the area below:

