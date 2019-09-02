Md. 210 construction to block busy crossing, require detours

Some significant detours are coming for drivers who cross Maryland Route 210/Indian Head Highway.

Starting in October or November, the State Highway Administration expects to block all traffic from crossing 210 at Livingston Road/Kerby Hill Road. It means that no left turns will be allowed at the intersection and that only drivers on Indian Head itself will be permitted to continue straight to or from the Capital Beltway for the next two years.

A police officer making a left turn hit a man in the crosswalk at the intersection just two weeks ago. It was the latest in a string of crashes in the area.

Right turns to and from the roads will be allowed during the construction of a new overpass that will carry drivers on Livingston/Kerby Hill over 210 starting around 2021. The overpass will include ramps to and from 210 as part of a new interchange.

The work is part of a $115.4 million project along the stretch of 210 just south of the Beltway that will remove traffic lights and generally make the road even more highway-like.

Plans include new sound walls and even a new stretch of service road.

Long-term Metrobus detours for routes D13 and D14 are scheduled to start around Sept. 15, ahead of the intersection closure. Some of the bus stop detours will require riders to transfer an extra time.

More information about the construction changes will be available at a public meeting Thursday night at Oxon Hill High School.

