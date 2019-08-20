Man struck by Pr. George’s officer in cruiser on Indian Head Highway

A man crossing a busy Indian Head Highway Tuesday morning was struck by an Prince Georges County Police officer driving a police cruiser.

A man crossing busy Indian Head Highway is in stable condition after being struck by a Prince Georges County Police officer driving a police cruiser Tuesday morning.

Prince George’s County investigators say the man was in the crosswalk at the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road in Accokeek, Maryland, when he was hit about 8 a.m. The man was taken by helicopter to a trauma center. Police said Tuesday afternoon the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation finds that the officer struck the man while making a left turn from Livingston Road onto Maryland 210.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, police said the officer was on duty and reporting to court but was not using emergency lights or sirens at the time of the crash.

The officer remained on the scene and the collision is under investigation.

Earlier Tuesday, police had said the officer was off-duty at the time.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.