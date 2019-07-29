Home » Transportation News » GW Parkway sinkhole fix…

GW Parkway sinkhole fix underway; 1 lane will be closed until fall

Max Smith | @amaxsmith

July 29, 2019, 6:05 PM

The sinkhole that has led to months of lane closures on the George Washington Parkway is expected to be fixed early fall, the National Park Service said.

Only one of the two lanes on the northbound GW Parkway is expected to be open for the foreseeable future near the Capital Beltway, as workers continue major excavation and repairs around a 60-year-old brick drainage structure, spokesman Jonathan Shafter said.

Heavy equipment is reaching over a deep cylindrical hole in the right lane of the northbound lanes between Route 123 and the Beltway, where part of the road collapsed twice earlier this year.

The closure has added traffic delays, particularly during the afternoon rush.

GW Parkway construction
Only one of two lanes of the northbound GW Parkway will be open as crews work to repair a drainage system. (Courtesy National Park Service)

Construction work began on schedule, not too long after designs were worked out in June, Shafter said in an email.

At that time, the park service estimated that actual construction work to repair the road’s drainage system and permanently stabilize the ground could take two to three months, which would mean the road could fully reopen sometime in September or October.

excavation equipment
Crews work to fix a sinkhole on the northbound GW Parkway. (Courtesy National Park Service)

