Northbound GW Parkway to remain closed at least through Tuesday morning

The northbound lanes of the George Washington Parkway will remain closed at least through the end of Tuesday morning’s rush hour, according to the National Park Service.

They had hoped to open one lane between Virginia 123 and the Capital Beltway by Monday afternoon, but rain and other challenges have prevented a temporary fix for the sinkhole that opened over the weekend.

The Park Service hopes to have one lane open in time for Tuesday afternoon’s rush hour.

The initial fix is an injection of grout that can expand to stabilize the soil.

When the temporary repairs are in place, only one lane will be open in the area for at least a few weeks until more permanent fixes can be made, according to National Park Service.

Afternoon tolls for solo drivers on Interstate 66 inside the Beltway are expected to remain in place during the closure to encourage carpooling or transit use, the Virginia Department of Transportation told WTOP.

