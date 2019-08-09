Hitting the road, or getting around by Metro? Here's what to expect with construction zones and single-tracking this weekend.

On the roads, drivers will need to look out for numerous construction zones across the region. And for transit riders, Metro single-tracking or shutdowns impact many stations on all but the Orange and Silver lines this weekend.

Road work

Major construction closures continue on roads such as Interstate 395, I-66, I-895 and other roads across the region.

On I-395, the HOV lanes are scheduled to be closed this weekend, and overnight lane closures are scheduled in the regular lanes as part of continuing work tied to the conversion of the HOV lanes to toll lanes.

On I-66, overnight lane closures and some complete stoppages are scheduled near Bull Run Drive in Centreville, Virginia.

In Crownsville, Md. 450 is scheduled to be closed all weekend for drainage repairs. Traffic between The Ridges Gateway and Crownsville Road/South Haven Road will be detoured onto U.S. 50/301 and Md. 424/Davidsonville Road.

On I-895, long-term work on the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel continues to close lanes. Most evenings and early mornings for the next week, only one lane is scheduled to be open each way.

In downtown Baltimore, the city reopened two northbound lanes on Howard Street on Thursday for the first time in a month. The road collapsed during the July 8 heavy rains that led to flash flooding.

The city continues sewer, storm drain and water main repairs. Repairs on the Light Rail system could begin next week.

Work also continues on other flood-hit roads across the region.

In the District next week, a detour is scheduled on the Metropolitan Branch Trail to Harry Thomas Way and Q Street Northeast for construction of Althea Tanner Park and improvements to the trail.

Metro

In addition to the ongoing closure of the Blue and Yellow lines south of Reagan National Airport, single-tracking reduces service at other Yellow Line stations. Yellow Line trains are scheduled to run only between Reagan National and Mt. Vernon Square this weekend.

Green Line trains are scheduled every 20 minutes due to the single-tracking between Georgia Avenue-Petworth and Fort Totten.

Red Line trains are scheduled every 18 minutes with single-tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights. The Red Line single-tracking in that area is scheduled to continue nearly every weekend in August. Some additional trains will run during the day between Farragut North and Glenmont.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.