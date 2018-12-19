Below freezing morning temps make for icy road conditions

Drivers on area roads should take caution Wednesday morning, as some routes are icy. "Anything that looks wet is probably iced over," says WTOP's Jack Taylor in the traffic center.

WASHINGTON — Drivers on area roads should take caution Wednesday morning, as some routes are icy.

“Anything that looks wet is probably iced over,” said WTOP’s Jack Taylor in the traffic center.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said some parts of the area are seeing temperatures in the teens and low 20s shortly before 6 a.m. Below freezing temperatures that greeted Wednesday morning are expected to climb into the mid 40s later in the day.

Telegraph Road in Virginia is now reopen after all lanes were blocked both ways between Old Telegraph Road and South Van Dorn Street. Wires are down and an accident has also been reported on the road.

Southbound George Washington Parkway through Windy Run Bridge and U.S. 50/Memorial Bridge also has a right lane blocked by the icy conditions.

Other icy conditions below:

Glebe Road northbound at Military Road: all lanes are blocked by the icy conditions .

by the . Md. 201/Kenilworth Avenue both ways at Riverdale Road, proceed with caution by the icy conditions.

Md. 201/Edmonston Road both ways at Cherrywood Lane, proceed with caution by the icy conditions.

Md. 210/Indian Head Highway northbound near Farmington Road, proceed with caution by the icy conditions.

River Road both ways at Bradley Boulevard, various lanes blocked by the icy conditions.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.