202.5
Home » Transportation News » Chemical leak shuts down…

Chemical leak shuts down Delaware Memorial Bridge on Sunday evening

By Dan Friedell November 25, 2018 9:25 pm 11/25/2018 09:25pm
Share
This photo provided by the Delaware River and Bay Authority shows traffic on the Delaware Memorial Bridge in Pennsville Township, N.J., Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. A gas leak has shut down the Delaware Memorial Bridge in both directions. (Delaware River and Bay Authority via AP)

WASHINGTON — Drivers returning to the Washington, D.C. area from the Northeast were among those stranded Sunday night when the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Delaware River near Philadelphia and New Jersey, was shut down.

The Delaware Department of Transportation and the Delaware Memorial Bridge Twitter accounts began alerting travelers to the closures in both directions just after 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

A nearby chemical plant reported a gas leak, according to a number of Delaware-based news organizations.

WDEL posted a story saying that the Croda plant in New Castle, Delaware began leaking a toxic, flammable chemical called ethylene oxide. The plant asked local authorities to close the bridge while the leak was contained.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
delaware memorial bridge Maryland News thanksgiving travel traffic Transportation News Travel News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500