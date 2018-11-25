Chemical leak shuts down Delaware Memorial Bridge on Sunday evening

A chemical leak caused authorities to shut down the heavily-used Delaware Memorial Bridge in both directions on Sunday night.

WASHINGTON — Drivers returning to the Washington, D.C. area from the Northeast were among those stranded Sunday night when the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Delaware River near Philadelphia and New Jersey, was shut down.

The Delaware Department of Transportation and the Delaware Memorial Bridge Twitter accounts began alerting travelers to the closures in both directions just after 5 p.m. on Sunday evening.

A nearby chemical plant reported a gas leak, according to a number of Delaware-based news organizations.

WDEL posted a story saying that the Croda plant in New Castle, Delaware began leaking a toxic, flammable chemical called ethylene oxide. The plant asked local authorities to close the bridge while the leak was contained.

Both Spans of @demembridge closed due to chemical gas leak at a plant near the base of the #NJSpan. Traffic diverted to other crossings north. jes @DelawareDOT @DRPA_PAandNJ @NJDOT_info @NJTurnpike — Del Memorial Bridge (@demembridge) November 25, 2018

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.