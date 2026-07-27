DC Sports Huddle: Commanders 2026 Training Camp preview

The WTOP Sports team discusses the top storylines surrounding the Washington Commanders entering a pivotal 2026 training camp.

The Washington Commanders open 2026 Training Camp amid an important question: Are they closer to the 12-win team that advanced to the NFC title game or last season’s 12-loss squad? The WTOP Sports team discusses the top training camp storylines, the Commanders player to watch on both sides of the ball, break down the new coordinators and whether Dan Quinn is coaching for his job.

Huddle up with host and WTOP Senior Sports Analyst Rob Woodfork, WTOP Sports Director George Wallace, and fellow sports anchor Dave Preston.

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