Commanders part ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele on the eve of training camp

The Washington Commanders have parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele on the eve of training camp, a move made in the aftermath of his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last month.

The Washington Commanders have parted ways with tight ends coach Ben Steele on the eve of training camp, a move made in the aftermath of his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last month.

Steele was placed on administrative leave after informing the team following the arrest, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team was not commenting on the matter.

The person said offensive assistant Wes Welker assumed Steele’s responsibilities during minicamp. Coach Dan Quinn is expected to address the situation at his camp-opening news conference on Tuesday.

Steele, 48, had just been hired by Washington after spending the previous three NFL seasons with Arizona.

According to court records, Steele was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of driving while under the influence and a civil violation of refusing a blood/breathalyzer test on June 7. A message left for his attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Steele played 18 NFL games with the Green Bay Packers in 2004 and ’05 before going into coaching.

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