DC Sports Huddle: Josh Harris’ agreement to buy Commanders fills void of Caps’, Wizards’ silent spring

WTOP Staff

April 13, 2023, 5:58 PM

Just as we Huddled up, news broke of Dan Snyder agreeing to sell the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. We discuss the timing of the announcement, some of the concerns about Harris coming into control of the franchise and what it means for the team as currently constructed.

Also inside the D.C. Sports Huddle: The Capitals and Wizards both failed to qualify for the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2003-04. Capitals Radio Network host and fellow WTOP sports anchor Ben Raby breaks down what to expect from the Caps this offseason and the WTOP Sports team debates which team is closer to a return to the postseason.

Huddle up with WTOP Sports Director George Wallace, Senior Content Producer Rob Woodfork, and fellow sports anchors Dave Preston and Ben Raby.

April 13, 2023 | Josh Harris' agreement to buy Commanders fills void of Caps', Wizards' silent spring (WTOP Sports)

