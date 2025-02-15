Prince George’s Co. funeral director found guilty of shooting, killing pallbearer during service for slain 10-year-old

A Maryland funeral home owner has been found guilty of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a pallbearer during a 10-year-old girl's burial service.

A Suitland, Maryland, funeral home owner was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a pallbearer during a 10-year-old girl’s burial service, according to a press release from the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The shooting took place in June 2023, when Compassion and Serenity, a funeral home owned by 50-year-old Wilson Wesley Chavis, was providing a burial service for 10-year-old Arianna Davis at Suitland’s Washington National Cemetery.

Davis had been killed a month prior when she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Mother’s Day.

Chavis, who was at the cemetery that day, confronted two attendees shortly before Davis’ service began — these people, who knew Davis’ family, worked for another funeral home with which Chavis had a “long-standing business dispute,” according to police.

One of the people Chavis confronted was the pastor leading Davis’ service, according to charging documents. Mourners were getting ready to gather around the gravesite when Chavis pushed the pastor and said, “This ain’t your f — funeral home,” per charging documents.

Funeral attendees confronted Chavis about this behavior, according to police, and that’s when Chavis pulled out a gun and fired. One of the bullets fatally struck 30-year-old Ronald Banks, one of Davis’ pallbearers.

Chavis later fired another bullet that struck a woman. The shot resulted in a graze wound.

“When acts of violence occur at places that should be sacred like funeral homes and cemeteries, it’s horrific,” said State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy in the release. “With this guilty verdict, Mr. Chavis will be held accountable for his reckless, callous actions.”

Chavis faces up to 65 years in prison. In addition to murder, he was convicted of reckless endangerment and the use of a handgun in the commission of a violent crime.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

