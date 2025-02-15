DC police: Death of local DJ ruled homicide

The death of beloved local DJ Bryan Smith, who was attacked during an attempted robbery last October, has officially been ruled a homicide, DC police announced Saturday.

The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office determined Thursday that blunt force trauma was the cause of death for 39-year-old Bryan Smith, who was robbed while walking in the 500 block of T Street NW during the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2024. The medical examiner has ruled the manner of Smith’s death a homicide, according to a news release from police.

Smith, who first responders found unconscious at the scene of the attack, was taken to a D.C. hospital to be treated for the serious injuries he’d sustained. He was later transferred to a Virginia hospital, where he died on Nov. 7 — more than a week after the robbery.

On Nov. 14, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with a string of robberies that took place across Northwest D.C., including Smith’s. Both juveniles were brought up on robbery charges, including one count of assault with intent to commit robbery.

Now that Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide, police are working with the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia to pursue additional charges against these suspects, according to the release.

