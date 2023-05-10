10-year-old shot on Mother’s Day in Northeast DC dies in hospital

Arianna Davis, the 10-year-old girl who was shot while riding in the back seat of a car on Sunday, died at a hospital on Wednesday, according to D.C. police.

At around 9:14 p.m. on Mother’s Day, officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. D.C. police said they found a crime scene but no victims at first.

Davis’ family members hadn’t realized that she had been struck in the upper body after hearing the gunshots until she yelled out from the back seat, D.C. police Assistant Chief Andre Wright said.

Police said her family brought Davis to a firehouse around 9:20 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken from there to a hospital, according to a spokesperson from DC Fire and EMS.

Davis was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital. Three days later, D.C. police said she “succumbed to her injuries” on Wednesday.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.