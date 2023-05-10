Live Radio
10-year-old shot on Mother’s Day in Northeast DC dies in hospital

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

May 18, 2023, 4:39 AM

10-year-old was shot in NE DC Sunday night while in a car with family.
D.C. police said 10-year-old girl Arianna Davis was shot while in the back seat of a car in Northeast. (Courtesy D.C. police)

Arianna Davis, the 10-year-old girl who was shot while riding home in the back seat of a car, died at a hospital on Wednesday, according to D.C. police.

At around 9:14 p.m. on Mother’s Day, officers responded to reports of gunshots at the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. D.C. police said they found a crime scene but no victims at first.

Davis’ family members hadn’t realized that she had been struck in the upper body after hearing the gunshots until she yelled out from the back seat, D.C. police Assistant Chief Andre Wright said.

Police said her family brought Davis to a firehouse around 9:20 p.m. with apparent gunshot wounds. She was taken from there to a hospital, according to a spokesperson from DC Fire and EMS.

Davis was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital. Three days later, D.C. police said she “succumbed to her injuries” on Wednesday.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $45,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

