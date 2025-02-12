Live Radio
DC police trying to ID suspect after deadly shooting at Union Station parking garage

February 12, 2025, 10:45 AM

Suspect being sought by D.C. police in deadly shooting at Union Station parking garage. (Courtesy DC police)

Homicide detectives in D.C. are asking for the public’s help after a person was shot dead inside the parking garage of Union Station on Monday afternoon.

D.C. police said the shooting happened at about 4:47 p.m. in the parking garage at 50 Massachusetts Ave. NE, behind Union Station. Amtrak and D.C. police responded to the sound of gunshots and found a male victim who had been shot.

The male died from his injuries, D.C. police Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference Monday night. On Tuesday, police identified him as 18-year-old Wayne McDaniel of Northwest, D.C.

Smith said there was no active threat inside Union Station — a transportation, retail and dining hub that serves Amtrak train and Metrorail riders. According to Smith, it appears the suspected shooter and McDaniel knew one another.

Police said no one is in custody in connection to the shooting. Authorities asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect after posting images from security camera video on social media.


Smith said investigators have been reviewing surveillance footage of the shooting, which happened in the waiting area of the station’s parking garage.

“The decedent grabs something off of the person of the shooting suspect. The shooting suspect then begins to return fire, the decedent then runs out of the waiting area and then gets to the escalator and falls down and collapses,” Smith said.

In a statement to WTOP, Amtrak said it’s working with D.C. police to investigate the shooting.

There were no impacts to Union Station operations, Amtrak said.

D.C. police ask anyone with knowledge of the deadly shooting to take no action, and instead contact them at 202-727-9099 or via the police department’s text tip line at 50411.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this story.

