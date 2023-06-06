Police: 1 killed in shooting during service at Prince George’s Co. cemetery

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, say a man is dead and a woman is wounded after a shooting at Washington National Cemetery on Suitland Road.

Police said the shooting happened about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. At the time of the shooting, a burial service was taking place for 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was struck by stray bullet while riding home in the back seat of a car in Northeast D.C. on Mother’s Day and died several days later.

However, police said it does not appear the shooting was related.

The two people who were shot “were not directly related to the funeral of the 10-year-old girl,” Prince George’s County Police Major David Blazer told reporters during a news conference. “We believe that this was a dispute totally unrelated to what was going on with the funeral, the circumstances leading up to the funeral, the circumstances to the investigation in D.C. — this was totally independent of that.”

When asked if the shooting involved any family members in attendance for the burial service, Blazer responded, “We’re not going to confirm the relationships or the identity at this point. We believe that the dispute that occurred here today is totally unrelated to the funeral itself.”

Blazer said one person is in custody and police are still investigating.

The woman who was wounded was confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries,

Below is a map of where the shooting happened:

This is a developing story and this story will be updated.

