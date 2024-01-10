WATCH: Capture of 2 shoplifting suspects aided by Montgomery Co. police drone

A new Montgomery County, Maryland, program that uses drones as first responders is yielding results.

Recently released video shows how a drone helped police nab two suspects in a theft. Drones also helped them track down dozens of suspects in other cases.

Last November, police arrested 26-year-old Brandon Mark and 40-year-old Joseph Paul Lee, both of D.C., on charges of theft, obstruction and hindering. Police said they took items from the Safeway in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue in Silver Spring on Nov. 30.

The police drone, called Raven 1, arrived at the scene and its camera captured two people running away with what police said was “stolen merchandise,” according to a news release.

Raven 1 then followed the suspects to an alley and was able to provide officers with a description of the suspects and their location. When Mark and Lee were found, police said they gave officers fake names.

Lee has been released on bail, while Mark was held without bond due to an arrest warrant out of D.C.

See footage of the chase captured by Raven 1 below:

Raven 1 is part of a Montgomery County police pilot program called Drone as First Responder Program.

The program, launched in November, aims to improve police response times, provide real-time information to officers in the field, and help find criminal suspects.

Raven 1 seems to be living up to its design.

Police said Raven 1 responded to 159 calls in downtown Silver Spring and was first on the scene for 121 of those calls since November. On average, its response time was less than one-and-a-half minutes. It was able to find 27 subjects.

The community has expressed mixed feelings about the program. Some residents are concerned about possible surveillance. One Glenmont-Wheaton resident cited privacy and surveillance issues. Meanwhile, one business owner was optimistic about the drone’s expected response time.

Montgomery County Council member Natali Fani-González said in September she supported the program because it will not be used to monitor gatherings and rallies.

“This is not [going] to be Uncle Sam and monitor people; this is not what we are doing in Montgomery County,” Fani-González said.

The program is due to expire June 30.

