Herndon police officer shoots man armed with knife after he stabbed wife and family’s dog, authorities say

Christopher Thomas | christopher.thomas@wtop.com
Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

April 14, 2024, 4:50 PM

The scene of a domestic dispute in Herndon, Virginia, on April 14, 2024. A woman was stabbed by her husband, who also attacked the family's dog.(Courtesy 7News)

A man armed with a knife was shot by an officer in Herndon, Virginia, Sunday morning after police say he stabbed his wife and the family’s dog.

Both the woman and her husband were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Herndon police said in a post on social media. The canine was taken to an emergency veterinarian.

According to police, just before noon on Sunday, a woman called 911 and told authorities her husband had stabbed her.

When officers responded to the residence in the 900 block of First Place, a man there approached police with a knife. An officer then shot him in the upper body, using his service weapon, police said.

The woman is in stable condition. The man who was shot has undergone surgery and is recovering in the ICU, police said.

Police did not have an update on the canine’s condition.

The shooting will be investigated by the regional critical incident response team, which looks into incidents involving officers within participating agencies. The officer involved with the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard.

