4 DC men indicted on 76 counts for carjacking

Four D.C. men were charged Friday with 76 federal counts for armed carjacking conspiracy.

According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C., that accounts for “33 carjackings in Washington, D.C., and Maryland between December 2022, and June 2023.”

There was an earlier, 33-count indictment against Cedae Hardy, 19, and Keyonte Rice, also 19, where an attempted carjacking resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The vehicle used in the other alleged carjackings and homicide was apparently set on fire in January.

Additional charges include conspiracy to commit carjacking; carjacking; attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury; brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; conspiracy to commit arson; aiding and abetting; interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle; and possession, sale, or receipt of a stolen vehicle.

According to the indictment, between December 2022 and June 2023, Hardy and Rice, along with Landrell Jordan III, 19, Malik Norman, 20, and other uncharged co‑conspirators, conspired to carjack victims at gunpoint around D.C. and Maryland, to sell the carjacked vehicles for profit or use them in future carjackings.

All four are charged with conspiracy to commit carjacking.

Hardy, aka “Peso,” is charged, alone and with various members of the conspiracy, in 24 of the carjacking counts.

In addition to the Jan. 4, 2023, deadly attempted carjacking alleged to have been committed by Hardy and Rice, Hardy is further charged with attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury for an April 18, 2023, carjacking in Hyattsville, Maryland, in which Hardy allegedly shot a rideshare driver multiple times at close range.

Here’s the full list of charges:

Defendant Charges Cedae Hardy Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking (1 count)

Carjacking (20 counts)

Attempted Carjacking Resulting in Death (1 count)

Attempted Carjacking Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (1 count)

Attempted Carjacking (2 counts)

Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence (20 counts)

9 Additional Carjackings or Attempted Carjackings Charged as Overt Acts in the Conspiracy

Conspiracy to Commit Arson (1 count) Landrell Jordan III Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking (1 count)

Carjacking (3 counts)

Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence (3 counts)

1 Additional Carjacking Charged as an Overt Act in the Conspiracy Malik Norman Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking (1 count)

Carjacking (5 counts)

Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence (4 counts)

1 Additional Carjackings Charged as an Overt Act in the Conspiracy Keyonte Rice Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking (1 count)

Carjacking (5 counts)

Attempted Carjacking Resulting in Death (1 count)

Brandishing a Firearm During a Crime of Violence (5 counts)

4 Additional Carjackings or Attempted Carjackings Charged as Overt Acts in the Conspiracy

Conspiracy to Commit Arson (1 count)

