Prince George’s County man sentenced to 7 years in prison for carjacking Lyft vehicle in DC

A Maryland man was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday for carjacking a ride-share vehicle in Southeast D.C. in 2022.

Derrick Teeter, 32, of Oxon Hill, requested a Lyft ride on June 2, 2022, to go from the 3800 block of South Capitol Street to the 600 block of 46th Street, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

While in the back seat of the vehicle on the passenger side, Teeter said he was feeling sick and asked the driver to pull over into a grassy area. After exiting the vehicle, prosecutors said that Teeter asked the driver for some water and tissue.

That’s when Teeter pushed the driver to the ground, jumped into the passenger seat and attempted to drive away, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C.

“While lying on the ground, the victim grabbed the passenger’s door of his vehicle, yelling for the defendant to ‘stop,'” prosecutors said in a statement, adding that Teeter “kept driving and dragged the victim for a short distance.”

When the Lyft driver was able to get up, officials said the victim flagged down another driver, who called 911. The vehicle was recovered the following day.

Teeter request to be sentenced under the District’s Youth Rehabilitation Act, which allows alternative sentences for young defendants, was denied by the court.

