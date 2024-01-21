DC police investigating deadly crash in Northwest

A Northwest D.C. collision involving a pedestrian is now being investigated as a fatal crash, according to a news release from D.C. police.

A Northwest D.C. collision involving a pedestrian is now being investigated as a fatal crash, according to a news release from D.C. police.

Saturday morning around 1 a.m., police said a man was in the crosswalk at the intersection of 16th Street and Newton Street NW. While crossing, he was struck by a Toyota Camry traveling northbound on 16th Street.

The driver of the Toyota Camry fled the scene, according to officials.

Officers said 39-year-old Delaverlure Dunbar, of Northwest D.C., was hospitalized after the crash. He died from his injuries Sunday, according to the department.

D.C. police are investigating the crash and ask anyone with information to contact the Metropolitan Police Department. An approximate crash location is included in the map below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.