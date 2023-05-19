Live Radio
Home » Crime News » Police investigate multiple shootings…

Police investigate multiple shootings across Maryland

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 19, 2023, 7:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in two Maryland counties have started multiple shooting investigations.

First, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say a teenage girl was hospitalized after a shooting in Riverdale, Maryland.

The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road. According to police, the girl was outside an apartment complex parking lot. She was in critical but stable condition, and no one else was injured in the shooting.

Police said that apparent gunfire also caused damage to nearby buildings and a vehicle.

Meanwhile, police in Montgomery County found two men injured from gunshot wounds at around 5:20 p.m.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One person is expected to survive the shooting. Police did not release the condition of the second victim.

No suspects have been identified in any of these shootings.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera, Carlos Ramirez and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up