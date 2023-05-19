Police investigate multiple shootings across Maryland

Police in two Maryland counties have started multiple shooting investigations.

First, in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say a teenage girl was hospitalized after a shooting in Riverdale, Maryland.

The shooting happened at around 5:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road. According to police, the girl was outside an apartment complex parking lot. She was in critical but stable condition, and no one else was injured in the shooting.

Police said that apparent gunfire also caused damage to nearby buildings and a vehicle.

Meanwhile, police in Montgomery County found two men injured from gunshot wounds at around 5:20 p.m.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with injuries. One person is expected to survive the shooting. Police did not release the condition of the second victim.

No suspects have been identified in any of these shootings.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera, Carlos Ramirez and Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.