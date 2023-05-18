Teenager injured in Riverdale, Md., shooting, police say

Prince George's County, Maryland, police said a teenage girl is in the hospital after she was shot in Riverdale.

Police told WTOP the shooting happened Thursday at around 5:40 p.m. in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road.

Officers said they found the girl shot outside an apartment complex in a nearby parking lot. She was taken to a hospital in “critical but stable condition.”

Police found multiple rounds in the area. Officials said a car and a building were also struck by gunfire, but no one else was injured.

No arrests have been made in this incident.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.