3 teens accused in Montgomery Co. armed robberies

Jenny Glick | jglick@wtop.com

July 12, 2022, 8:18 PM

Montgomery County police have arrested three young men in connection with a series of armed robberies.

A total of four victims reported being held up at gunpoint. The first reported robbery was on Thayer Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland, around 3 p.m. on Sunday. Another was blocks away on Fenton Street. The victims reported that three young men jumped out of a white car and robbed them.

Police said the three then moved towards the area of Silver Spring Avenue and Grove Street, where they brandished a weapon and demanded the victim empty his pockets. Instead, he ran — with the three chasing him. When bystanders called for police, the three fled in a white Honda.

Police caught up with the white Honda HR-V near Eastern Avenue and 14th Street. But police say it sped away. The pursuit ended with a crash in D.C., and all three were arrested.

The suspects have been identified as 16-year-old Diego Ramos of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Michael Miller of Silver Spring and 19-year-old Deon Dickey of D.C.

Ramos will be charged as an adult. Dickey is facing additional charges in connection with last week’s carjacking of the Honda involved.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims who have not contacted the police.

Any other victims — or anyone who has surveillance footage of the suspects with the vehicle near the crime scenes — are asked to call Montgomery County police at 240-773-6870. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Jenny Glick

