RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Crime News » Home health aide and…

Home health aide and 2 others charged in home invasion, attack on Md. woman, 95

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

March 17, 2022, 7:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Three people, including a home health care aide, are now behind bars in connection with an attack on a 95-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, woman after a home invasion earlier this month.

The woman’s caregiver, 33-year-old Angel Marie Parker, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, home invasion, strong-armed robbery and felony theft.

Jacob Benjamin Kitch-Nordsick, 23, faces attempted murder, strong-armed robbery and home invasion charges. The third person charged with home invasion is Taylor Alexander, 23.

All three face various theft, robbery and assault charges and are being held without bond.

Hagerstown police said Parker, the victim’s home health aide, became aware that the victim had a lot of cash at her home on Marshall Street.

The three hatched a plan to steal it, police said.

The victim told police a masked man came into her home and tried to kill her on March 7.

Police believe the 95-year-old was knocked unconscious and choked. She was left with injuries to her head, neck and face.

After regaining consciousness, the woman used her medical alert necklace to call for help. She has since been released from the hospital.

About $10,000 was stolen, according to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up