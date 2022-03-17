Home health aide and 2 others charged in home invasion, attack on Md. woman, 95

Three people, including a home health care aide, are now behind bars in connection with an attack on a 95-year-old Hagerstown woman after a home invasion.

Three people, including a home health care aide, are now behind bars in connection with an attack on a 95-year-old Hagerstown, Maryland, woman after a home invasion earlier this month.

The woman’s caregiver, 33-year-old Angel Marie Parker, faces multiple charges including attempted murder, home invasion, strong-armed robbery and felony theft.

Jacob Benjamin Kitch-Nordsick, 23, faces attempted murder, strong-armed robbery and home invasion charges. The third person charged with home invasion is Taylor Alexander, 23.

All three face various theft, robbery and assault charges and are being held without bond.

Hagerstown police said Parker, the victim’s home health aide, became aware that the victim had a lot of cash at her home on Marshall Street.

The three hatched a plan to steal it, police said.

The victim told police a masked man came into her home and tried to kill her on March 7.

Police believe the 95-year-old was knocked unconscious and choked. She was left with injuries to her head, neck and face.

After regaining consciousness, the woman used her medical alert necklace to call for help. She has since been released from the hospital.

About $10,000 was stolen, according to the Hagerstown Herald-Mail.