Girl charged in attempted DC stun gun carjacking

One girl has been charged in an attempted carjacking Friday afternoon in D.C.'s Navy Yard neighborhood, and charges have been dropped against two others who were arrested.

A spokesman for D.C. Superior Court told WTOP that the charged girl remains behind bars.

Earlier, D.C. police said that three girls — ages 12, 14 and 16 — had been arrested after they assaulted a driver with a stun gun in order to steal the car. A fourth suspect, who got away, was also involved.

After one attacked the driver, police said, two others jumped in the car. They then fled the scene before being caught.

Friday’s attack occurred along New Jersey Avenue not far from Nationals Park, where an eerily similar carjacking resulted in the death of an Uber Eats driver back in March.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old both pleaded guilty in that case, and have been sentenced to detention until they turn 21.