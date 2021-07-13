Coronavirus News: Global disease, local response | Combating 'aggressive debt collection' | J&J vaccine update | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Crime News » Girl charged in attempted…

Girl charged in attempted DC stun gun carjacking

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 2:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One girl has been charged in an attempted carjacking Friday afternoon in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, and charges have been dropped against two others who were arrested.

A spokesman for D.C. Superior Court told WTOP that the charged girl remains behind bars.

Earlier, D.C. police said that three girls  — ages 12, 14 and 16 — had been arrested after they assaulted a driver with a stun gun in order to steal the car. A fourth suspect, who got away, was also involved.

After one attacked the driver, police said, two others jumped in the car. They then fled the scene before being caught.

Friday’s attack occurred along New Jersey Avenue not far from Nationals Park, where an eerily similar carjacking resulted in the death of an Uber Eats driver back in March.

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old both pleaded guilty in that case, and have been sentenced to detention until they turn 21.

Jack Pointer

Jack Pointer is a writer and editor with a variety of news and publishing experience, including more than a decade at The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS ranked Workhorse vehicle last in value before it filed bid protest, Oshkosh tells court

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

Navy pauses work with CGI on troubled contract writing system

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up