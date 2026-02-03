DC man found guilty in 2021 shooting after flag football game that left 1 dead

A D.C. man has been convicted of first-degree murder for killing another man over a 2021 game of flag football.

A D.C. man has been convicted of first-degree murder while armed for killing another man over a 2021 game of flag football.

A D.C. Superior Court jury found 22-year-old Antonio “Slick” Hawley Jr. guilty of shooting and killing 26-year-old Aaron Wiggins at Watkins Elementary in Southeast D.C. on Oct. 6, 2021.

Wiggins, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, had scored the winning touchdown during a late-night flag football scrimmage on the school’s sports field.

Players were talking trash during and after the game. Witnesses said that curses and insults were flung between the groups, and things got heated between the two teams.

Prosecutors said after the field’s lights turned off, Hawley pulled a handgun from another player’s bag where he knew it would be and fired 17 shots, striking Wiggins 13 times. Wiggins died at the scene.

Hawley fled the scene but was later identified by eyewitnesses and video footage. He was arrested in December 2021.

Hawley is scheduled to be sentenced April 10.

WTOP’s Jeffery Leon and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

