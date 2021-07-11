Police: 3 girls arrested after failed carjacking attempt in Navy Yard

Three girls suspected of using a stun gun on a driver and trying to steal their car last week have been arrested, police said. Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect.

D.C. police said the attempted carjacking happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on New Jersey Avenue in Navy Yard — blocks away from Nationals Park.

The four suspects walked up to a car, police said. One allegedly assaulted the driver with a stun gun, then two others jumped in the car. They failed to steal the car and ran from the scene. Police apprehended all but one suspect. The three girls are 12, 14 and 16 years old.

All are charged with armed carjacking.

D.C. police is asking that anyone with information calls (202) 727-9099. A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.