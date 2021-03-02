Truck rams doors to Waldorf gun shop; firearms stolen

Sheriff's deputies are searching for two suspects after a pickup truck rammed into a Waldorf gun shop and several guns were stolen.

The burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fred’s Outdoors on U.S. Route 301 near Holly Lane in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects broke through a grated metal barrier to gain access to the store. The suspects then used a tool to get through several layers of security.

Officers arrived within two minutes after an alarm alerted them to the burglary, but the suspects had already fled. Several firearms were stolen.

No one was in the store during the theft and there were no injuries reported.

