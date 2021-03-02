CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Crime News » Truck rams doors to…

Truck rams doors to Waldorf gun shop; firearms stolen

Acacia James
and Glynis Kazanjian

March 2, 2021, 8:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Fred’s Outdoors, off Crain Highway in Waldorf, Maryland, was broken into Tuesday morning after a pickup truck rammed the front doors. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for two suspects after a pickup truck rammed into a Charles County, Maryland, gun shop. The thieves stole as many as 10 firearms.

The burglary occurred around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fred’s Outdoors on U.S. Route 301 near Holly Lane in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects broke through a grated metal barrier to gain access to the store. The suspects then used a tool to get through several layers of security.

Officers arrived within two minutes after an alarm alerted them to the burglary, but the suspects had already fled. Several firearms were stolen.

No one was in the store during the theft and there were no injuries reported.

Below is a map of the area.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate to get on the IT modernization bandwagon?

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

DoD stands up 90 day commission on sexual assault, with several interim steps

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up