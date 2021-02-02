Arrest in beating of man, 85, on Metro train

The Metro Transit Police said Tuesday that Antonio Rich Jr., 22, turned himself in Monday night and was taken into custody. The Metro Transit Police department had posted his picture asking for people’s help in identifying him.

A man has been arrested and charged with beating an 85-year-old man unconscious on a Metro train last week.

The 85-year-old man was beaten by a panhandler to whom he refused to give money on an Orange Line train near Rosslyn a little before 7 p.m. last Thursday, the police said. At the time, they described the man as being in critical condition but expected to survive.