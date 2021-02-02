CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS update | Fake N95 masks seized | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Crime News » Arrest in beating of…

Arrest in beating of man, 85, on Metro train

Rick Massimo

February 2, 2021, 10:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man has been arrested and charged with beating an 85-year-old man unconscious on a Metro train last week.

The Metro Transit Police said Tuesday that Antonio Rich Jr., 22, turned himself in Monday night and was taken into custody. The police had posted his picture asking for people’s help in identifying him.

The 85-year-old man was beaten by a panhandler to whom he refused to give money on an Orange Line train near Rosslyn a little before 7 p.m. last Thursday, the police said. At the time, they described the man as being in critical condition but expected to survive.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD's EHR is now operationally effective for at least some users, testing office says

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Federal employees could face discipline for ignoring mask mandate, task force says

SDA preparing to buy 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up