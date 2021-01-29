Man, 85, hospitalized after panhandler beats him on Orange Line Metro train

An 85-year-old man has been hospitalized after he was beaten unconscious on a Metro train Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on an Orange Line train near Rosslyn, Virginia.

A Metro police spokesman said a panhandler hit the man in the face after he refused to give money.

The unconscious victim was taken to a local hospital from the Rosslyn station.

Officials said the man is in critical condition but expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and Metro Police is asking for the public’s help in finding the man suspected for the beating.