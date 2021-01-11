CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » Crime News » Alexandria police investigate shooting…

Alexandria police investigate shooting near Alexandria Commons shopping center

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

January 11, 2021, 8:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person was hospitalized Monday morning after being shot multiple times in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police said the victim was attacked in the 1100 block of Quaker Hill Drive and went to the nearby 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Duke Street to call 911.

Quaker Hill Drive sits behind the Alexandria Commons shopping center.

The site of the shooting on Quaker Hill Drive sits behind the Alexandria Commons shopping center, within walking distance of the 7-Eleven on Duke Street. (Courtesy Google)

In a separate crime, roughly 4 miles away, police are looking into a carjacking in the 3800 block of Florence Drive, which is off West Glebe Road in the Arlandria section of Alexandria.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim, displayed a gun, then assaulted the victim and took the vehicle.

Both crimes happened around 6 a.m.

No suspects have been named yet.

On Dec. 27, in the same neighborhood of as the Duke Street 7-Eleven and Alexandria Commons shopping center, police investigated another carjacking.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Repaying your 2020 deferred taxes: What you need to know

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up