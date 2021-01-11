Alexandria police investigate shooting near Alexandria Commons shopping center

One person was hospitalized Monday morning after being shot multiple times in Alexandria, Virginia.

One person was hospitalized Monday morning after being shot multiple times in Alexandria, Virginia.

Police said the victim was attacked in the 1100 block of Quaker Hill Drive and went to the nearby 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of Duke Street to call 911.

Quaker Hill Drive sits behind the Alexandria Commons shopping center.

In a separate crime, roughly 4 miles away, police are looking into a carjacking in the 3800 block of Florence Drive, which is off West Glebe Road in the Arlandria section of Alexandria.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim, displayed a gun, then assaulted the victim and took the vehicle.

Both crimes happened around 6 a.m.

No suspects have been named yet.

On Dec. 27, in the same neighborhood of as the Duke Street 7-Eleven and Alexandria Commons shopping center, police investigated another carjacking.