1 dead, 3 hurt in Landover shooting at ‘large gathering’

A shooting in Landover, Maryland, on Saturday has left one man dead and three people hurt, according to Prince George's County police.

One of the people who was injured is in critical condition. The other two have nonlife threatening injuries.

Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. at a “large gathering” in the 8600 block of Old Ardwick Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.