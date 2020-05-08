Former DC police sergeant charged with sexually assaulting girl

A former D.C. police officer who lives in Virginia has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl multiple times over several years.

The Prince William County police arrested John Pleasant Johnson Jr., 55, of Woodbridge, Virginia, on Wednesday.

The alleged assaults happened in a Woodbridge home between May 2018 and last month, when the girl was between 12 and 14 years old.

The county police said Johnson and the girl are acquaintances, and that the investigation was prompted when the girl reported the alleged incidents recently.

Johnson faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery, three counts of indecent liberties and other charges. He’s being held without bond.

D.C. police have confirmed to WTOP that Johnson left the department in April 2019 as a senior sergeant.

In a statement, D.C. police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck said, “It is disheartening to think that a former member of this department could be involved in such deplorable conduct. Our thoughts are with the survivor and her family.”