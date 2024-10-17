Arrest warrant out for Baltimore man shown on video beating Commanders fans after Sunday game

An arrest warrant is out for John Callis, 24, who police say brutally assaulted two 23-year-old men on Sunday after the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens football game in Maryland.

Warning: The video above contains violent imagery that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

Video of a man wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey beating two men went viral, and police identified the person as Callis. He is wanted on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Callis’ lawyer, Patrick Seidel, told WTOP in a statement, “We are aware of the criminal allegations and have been in direct communication with the State’s Attorney’s Office. Mr. Callis will be voluntarily surrendering himself.”

The insurance company Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc., where Callis reportedly worked, posted a statement on X, saying, “MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm.”

