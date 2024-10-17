Live Radio
Arrest warrant out for Baltimore man shown on video beating Commanders fans after Sunday game

Ana Golden | ana.golden@wtop.com

October 17, 2024, 7:07 PM

Warning: The video above contains violent imagery that may be unsuitable for certain audiences.

An arrest warrant is out for John Callis, 24, who police say brutally assaulted two 23-year-old men on Sunday after the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens football game in Maryland.

Video of a man wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey beating two men went viral, and police identified the person as Callis. He is wanted on charges of first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Callis’ lawyer, Patrick Seidel, told WTOP in a statement, “We are aware of the criminal allegations and have been in direct communication with the State’s Attorney’s Office. Mr. Callis will be voluntarily surrendering himself.”

The insurance company Maury Donnelly & Parr Inc., where Callis reportedly worked, posted a statement on X, saying, “MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm.”

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

