Police: Man involved in fight boards school bus carrying kids in Prince George’s Co.

A man who had been in a fight, possibly while armed, boarded a Prince George's County school bus Wednesday that was carrying elementary school students, according to police.

The man did not bring a gun onto the bus, police said.

Prince George’s County police said in a news release that a person called 911 around 2:05 p.m. after seeing a man board a school bus carrying three elementary school students in the 4100 block of Suitland Road. Just four minutes later, officers stopped the bus, but the man was no longer on board, police said.

All the students on board were safe.

Police said the bus driver picked up the man, who they said knew the driver and may be related to him, and drove him into D.C. before returning to the county. Investigators said the man was involved in a physical dispute with another man shortly before boarding the bus.

Officers recovered a gun in that area, which police said he may have been carrying at the time of the fight but didn’t bring onto the bus.

Police are still looking for the man they say boarded the bus before being dropped off in D.C. Police encourage anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers.

