Sheriff: Domestic assault, car chase end with man, woman killed in Maryland

Two people are dead following what the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office in Maryland described as a domestic assault.

Two people are dead following what the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland described as a domestic assault.

Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office got a call about a reported domestic assault on Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park.

There, they found 25-year-old Alaysia Janell Milburn suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where she later died. A 7-month-old infant was also taken to the hospital with no reported injuries.

A man in a Hyundai Kona fled the scene, according to witnesses. The man was heading northbound on Route 5, and deputies began to chase the car. Charles and Calvert County Sheriff’s offices, as well as the Maryland State Police, joined the chase as the man crossed into Charles County.

While the man was driving on Prince Frederick Road in Hughesville, a Calvert County deputy crashed into his car, stopping it and rending it inoperable.

The man quickly got out of his car, then got back in. Once inside the car, the man fired a shot. Deputies found him with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a sheriff’s office news release said. Deputies performed lifesaving measures and took the man to a nearby hospital. He was prononounced dead just before 1 p.m.

The man has not yet been identified as investigators are waiting to notify his next of kin.

A Calvert County Deputy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Steve Hall said in a release, “We mourn the loss of this young mother, and we hold her family in prayer. Today’s tragic set of circumstances brings light to the need to continue efforts on all fronts to prevent violence in domestic relationships.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.