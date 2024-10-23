With election nearly here, dozens of ANC seats in DC still have no candidate

Election Day is just about here, but a notable number of Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats have no candidate running on the ballot, raising questions about political engagement and local representation in D.C.

Election Day is just about here, but a notable number of Advisory Neighborhood Commission seats have no candidate running on the ballot, raising questions about political engagement and local representation in D.C.

ANC members, called Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, represent small, neighborhood-specific districts across the city. They play a role in advising the D.C. government on a range of issues, including zoning, public safety and transportation.

While the role is unpaid, commissioners often serve as the voice for their communities, helping to shape policy decisions and advocate for their neighborhoods.

There are 345 ANC seats, but according to D.C. elections officials, 54 have no candidate running on the ballot. That amounts to nearly 16% of ANC seats not having a listed candidate.

“I would hate to see parts of different neighborhoods just not have anyone represent them, because that’s a huge disservice to them,” said Zach Israel, former ANC commissioner and an expert on D.C. law.

Israel said commissioners can use “soft power” to get things done for their constituents.

“If commissioners … are persistent enough in trying to achieve something for their neighborhood — be it traffic safety fixes or something regarding how businesses conduct their business or the cleanliness of the neighborhood — you can actually see positive change occur,” he said.

There may be a lack of ANC candidates because being a commissioner can be time-consuming, according to Israel.

They have monthly meetings where votes are taken, there is a lot of time spent corresponding with neighbors and various D.C. agencies and sometime, they testify at D.C. Council committee hearings.

“If you take the role seriously, then it does take up a significant amount of time in your daily life,” said Israel. “Some commissioners can get burned out.”

Commissioners serve two-year terms and are elected in November in even-numbered years.

Prospective candidates who want to be on the ballot must fill out paperwork several months before the election and collect 25 signatures.

“Many people aren’t aware of the process,” said Salim Adofo, an ANC chairman in Ward 8. “They find out very late, so what winds up happening is that a lot of seats are vacant during the election.”

According to Adofo, many of the seats without a name on the ballot will be filled by write-in candidates. Some people might end up winning with just three or four votes.

Adofo said he wished that didn’t happen as frequently as it does.

“It means that people who are currently in the seat often don’t motivate people to want to be a part of the electoral process,” Adofo said. “We need to do a better job at showing people how important these roles are and that this is something that you can aspire to be a part of.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.