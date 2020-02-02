2 more teen suspects arrested in Charles County student’s shooting death

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, say they have arrested two more teen suspects in the fatal shooting of a high school student earlier this week.

Authorities in Charles County, Maryland, have arrested two more teens who are suspected in the fatal shooting of a high school student earlier this week during what investigators said was a drug robbery.

Mikayle Qawwee, 19, and Keshawn Belasco, 16, both of Waldorf, were charged Friday in the shooting death of 17-year-old Bradley A. Brown, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said.

Qawwee and Belasco have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery, assault and firearms charges. Belasco is being charged as an adult.

Earlier this week, 17-year-old Darryl Edward Freeman was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was also charged as an adult.

Brown was shot to death in the driveway of his Bryans Road-area home shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said previously that the shooting appeared to be “drug-related,” and revealed in an update Friday that the motive appeared to be robbery.

Investigators said Brown, a North Point High School senior and the son of a Prince George’s County police officer, was selling vape cartridges containing THC on his Snapchat profile in the days leading up to the shooting, according to court documents.

In charging documents filed Friday in Charles County District Court, authorities said Qawwee, one of the teen suspects, admitted his involvement in the shooting after he was arrested and interviewed by detectives.

According to the documents, Qawwee told detectives he and the other teens met up with Brown on Tuesday evening, intending to rob him of the THC cartridges, and that after Brown was shot, they stole about 10 of the cartridges. Authorities estimated the cartridges’ value at about $300.

In charging documents filed earlier this week, investigators detailed how they used messages on the Snapchat social media app to crack the case. They said Brown had been communicating with Freeman — the first teen arrested — on Snapchat before the shooting.

Brown messaged his address to Freeman less than 40 minutes before the shooting, according to the charging documents. In addition, Freeman’s 2011 Ford Fusion matches a car caught on neighbors’ home surveillance cameras speeding away after the shooting, investigators said.

