Teen shot dead in Charles Co. was son of Prince George’s Co. police officer

School officials have named the teenage son of a Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer who was found shot dead in Charles County on Tuesday.

Seventeen-year-old North Point High School senior Bradley Alan Brown was found in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds just before 7 p.m. on the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Charles County Public Schools publicly identified Brown in an email statement Wednesday morning. He was enrolled in the Waldorf school’s criminal justice program and ran cross country for four years.

Brown is the son of a Prince George’s County officer, said Diane Richardson, spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, adding the investigation is ongoing and there is no evidence to suggest the shooting is related to his father’s work in law enforcement.

The school’s parent-teacher-student organization first announced the loss of one of its students on Tuesday night via its Facebook page. A student support team will be at North Point on Wednesday, including counselors and psychologists.

Investigators are tracking a few leads, but there is no established suspect or motive yet.

Police do not believe the shooting to be random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453.

